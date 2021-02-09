L.A. County Library offering laptop, WiFi access and webinars to job seekers

LANCASTER – The Los Angeles County Library is reminding job seekers about its workforce development program that lends laptops and WiFi hotspots to those who need help applying for and landing jobs.

The Work Ready program is designed for library customers who don’t have an internet connection or electronic device to connect with employers or pick up new skills.

“The dynamics of the employment landscape have drastically and quickly changed due to the pandemic,” Library Director Skye Patrick said. “By providing our customers with the necessary equipment and job resources to adjust to the new work environment, we are helping to level the playing field and can better prepare them to reach their goals.”

The six-week session will be offered at multiple times throughout this year — the next one starts Feb. 16 — and participants can check out a Chrome laptop and WiFi hotspot from one of 20 participating libraries, including the Lancaster Library, on a first-come, first-served basis.

The program includes webinars covering topics ranging from writing cover letters and interviewing to identifying high-growth careers and working from home. It is focused on helping individuals reenter the workforce, especially those who reside in areas heavily impacted by high unemployment and the digital divide. For more information or to sign up for Work Ready, visit LACountyLibrary.org/Work-Ready.

At least two dozen participating county libraries, including the Lancaster and Quartz hill libraries, also offer free WiFi in their parking lots. A list of locations is available at https://lacountylibrary.org/Wi-Fi/.

