Help Lancaster detectives ID suspected thief

LANCASTER – If you recognize the man in these images, then Lancaster Sheriff’s Station detectives would like to hear from you.

The suspect is wanted for theft.

He is accused of stealing a victim’s credit card and then using it at several locations, according to a news release by the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

“He is wearing a very distinct ‘FOCUS’ black baseball cap. Perhaps someone in our community recognizes him, his dress style and/or his love of thick necklaces,” the news release states.

Anyone with information on the identity or location of this suspect is encouraged to contact Detective Canela at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466.

