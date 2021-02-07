Kroger giving $100 to workers who get COVID-19 vaccine

The Kroger Co., which operates the Ralphs and Food4Less chains in Southern California, is giving $100 to all employees who get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Cincinnati-based company announced Friday that it will provide a “one- time payment of $100 to all associates who receive the full manufacturer-recommended doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.”

In addition to the vaccine payment, the company also announced an additional $50 million investment to thank associates across 35 states, including a $100 store credit and 1,000 fuel points for hourly frontline grocery, supply chain, manufacturing, pharmacy and call center associates. Both rewards will be loaded to associates’ loyalty cards on Feb. 11.

“We know that the most effective defense against this pandemic comes in the form of the COVID-19 vaccine and the continuation of the rigorous safety precautions we’ve established across our stores, manufacturing facilities and supply chain,” said Dr. Marc Watkins, Kroger’s chief medical officer. “We are strongly encouraging all customers and associates to receive the vaccine to curb the spread of COVID-19, and we’ll do all we can to ensure they have access as soon as it’s available.”

Kroger announced last week that it planned to close two stores in Long Beach after the city passed an ordinance mandating an extra $4 in hourly pay for grocery workers. The company said the city’s recently enacted “hero pay” ordinance would worsen financial conditions at the “long-struggling” locations.

Store workers and leaders with the United Food and Commercial Workers union blasted the decision as a retaliatory action by Kroger, which they claim has seen soaring profits.

