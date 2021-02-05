Residents reminded not to drink and drive on Super Bowl weekend

LANCASTER – Authorities are warning residents not to drive while impaired over Super Bowl weekend, and warning that extra law enforcement patrols will be on the lookout for impaired motorists.

“If you are watching the game at home and plan to have a drink or two, stay at home,” Los Angeles County sheriff’s Sgt. Robert Hill said. “Have a family member who hasn’t been drinking go out on your behalf, or have your food delivered.”

Super Bowl LV between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs will be played at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, and is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. PST on Sunday.

Hill noted that alcohol is not the only thing that could impair a motorist and lead to an arrest.

“Prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications and marijuana may affect your ability to drive safely,” Hill said. “Do your research and understand how a drug affects you before deciding whether or not you are OK to drive.”

Also, California’s public health guidelines advise minimizing contact with people you don’t live with to limit the spread of COVID-19, Hill said.

“Although many watch parties will be virtual this year, it’s important to plan ahead, designate a sober driver or simply stay at home for the night,” Hill said.

Funding for increased Super Bowl Sunday enforcement is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

