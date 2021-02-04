‘Readers Speak Out!’ allows you to voice your opinions on local or national issues not been covered by The AV Times.
4 comments for "Readers Speak Out! [2021]"
Stay safe says
Mask wearing in the AV is a joke yet we are opening everything up. Pray for us all
Laughing says
Can we get a real comments board with editing and requiring login?
KayDee says
Are you mad! If I have to log in then I won’t be back cause I’m not giving out my info. Too many crazies on this website alone never mind in all Lancaster!
Anon by design says
Exactly. One way Rex and his minions can control the conversation is to regulate who can comment and who Rex and his minions would love to know who would dare criticize his All Knowing self. Anyone who has been around here a while knows that Rex loves to ruins those who oppose him and will destroy a person’s ability to earn a living in the AV. Keep up the good work Antelope Valley Times. People can speak out here freely with no fear of retaliation from Rex.