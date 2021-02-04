Palmdale to host virtual Tail-of-True-Love event

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale will host a Tail-of-True-Love virtual Valentine’s Day parade via the Palmdale Parks & Recreation Facebook page on Sunday, Feb. 14.

Participants are encouraged to send Valentine’s photos of their pet dogs and cats to the Palmdale Parks and Recreation Facebook page inbox by Wednesday, Feb. 10. The photos will be featured in a virtual “Tail of True Love” parade on Valentine’s Day.

“While we aren’t able to gather at Yellen Dog Park for our annual Valentine’s pet event this year due to COVID-19, that won’t stop us from sharing the love of our furry friends,” said Senior Program Leader Joi Christy.

For more information on this event, call 661-267-5611.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

