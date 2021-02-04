LANCASTER – If you recognize this man, then Lancaster Sheriff’s Station detectives would like to hear from you.
The suspect is wanted for theft.
He is accused of stealing a victim’s credit card and using it to buy items at a local business.
Anyone with information on the identity or location of this suspect is encouraged to contact Detective Llaury at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466.
2 comments for "Help Lancaster detectives ID suspected thief"
ID Suspect says
Alfredo?
Ms. Swan says
He look’a like a man.