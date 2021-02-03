UCLA: Asian and Pacific Islander groups report COVID-19 hate incidents

Many Asian, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander adults reported directly experiencing a hate incident due to COVID-19 over the last 12 months, the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research reported Wednesday.

On the heels of President Biden’s executive order condemning and combating racism, xenophobia, and intolerance against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders related to COVID-19, UCLA researchers released new data on the impact of the pandemic on Asians, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders.

“We wanted to pull specific data to add to evidence from our advocacy partners on not only the negative health impact COVID-19 is having, but also get at some of the resulting social and behavioral impacts,” said Dr. Ninez Ponce, director of UCLA CHPR and the California Health Interview Survey principal investigator.

“Throughout the pandemic, CHIS efforts have been devoted to providing data on overlooked racial and ethnic groups, and we feel that it’s important to bring to light reported abuses, attacks, or unfair treatment, so that decision-makers can create the necessary policies to protect at-risk groups,” Ponce said.

According to the White House, an estimated 2 million Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders have served on the front lines of the crisis as health care providers, first responders, and in other essential roles.

Key findings include:

— 6.8% of Asian and Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander adults reported directly experiencing a hate incident due to COVID-19 over the last 12 months. Of those who reported a hate incident, 63.7% reported a verbal abuse or attack and 22.4% reported cyberbullying;

— 1 in 4 Asian and Pacific Islander adults reported witnessing another Asian or Pacific Islander person being treated unfairly due to their race, ethnicity, or national origin; and

— 51.5% agree or strongly agree that the city or local government has done a good job managing the COVID-19 outbreak; 21.9% disagree or strongly disagree.

On the other hand, only 18.8% agree or strongly agree that the national government has done a good job managing the COVID-19 outbreak; 63.3% disagree or strongly disagree.

