Palmdale to host Children’s Mental Health Virtual Town Hall

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale will host a Mental Health Virtual Town Hall via Zoom on Tuesday, Feb. 9, at 4 p.m., that will focus on children and their families and feature local experts to help parents and community members better understand ways to help teens.

Featured topics and speakers include “Dangers of Human Trafficking,” presented by Teresa Gatti of the Palmdale School District SAGE Magnet Academy, Dave Cantu, Social Worker with DCFS, and Meredith Graham, Nurse Practitioner; and “Understanding Non-Suicidal Self-Injury and Suicidal Ideation: A Guide for Children and Parents,” presented by Stacy Alvey and Monika Gylys from the Palmdale School District.

Interested persons need to register by emailing info@cityofpalmdale.org and noting “Mental Health Town Hall” in the subject line. City staff will reply with the details for accessing the Zoom meeting.

“The events of the past year have been challenging at best and has impacted everyone, particularly our children and youth – especially those who already experience mental health challenges,” said Palmdale Councilmember Richard Loa. “Our children and youth have been able to spend more time with parents or their primary caregivers, but many are feeling the strains of social isolation, loss of peer interaction, and time spent with friends, family, or other special people in their lives.”

The city will also feature fun activities, podcasts, and free local resources for kids and their families on the city’s website at https://cityofpalmdale.org/987/Mental-Health-Resources beginning Wednesday, Feb. 3.

“Palmdale will continue to invest in brining mental health resources to the public,” said Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer. “Addressing the mental health needs of our children is important especially during this pandemic. Young people look up to their parents, guardians, family members, and other adults they respect and rely on. In these roles, adults impact how children and youth think and care for their own mental health, and how they treat others who have mental health challenges.”

Anyone experiencing anxiety and depression or needing to talk to someone immediately, should call the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health 24-hour hotline at 800-854-7771, or text LA to 741741.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

