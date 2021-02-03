Palmdale proclaims February as African American History Month

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale has proclaimed February as “National African American History Month” to honor and remember the bravery, perseverance, faith and resolve of the African American community. A proclamation was presented and read by the Palmdale City Council at its Feb. 2 meeting.

“On behalf of the entire City Council, I do hereby deem it an honor and a pleasure to proclaim February 2020 ‘National African American History Month’ and I ask all public officials, educators, and all Americans to observe this month with appropriate programs, ceremonies, and activities,” said Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer.

Copies of the proclamation were presented to Rev. V. Jesse Smith, senior pastor of The Way Center of Truth, Inc., and Shunnon Thomas, president of the NAACP Antelope Valley Branch.

“We are very proud and fortunate to have the opportunity to work closely with many groups, organizations, and individuals in the African American community to make Palmdale a more welcoming and inclusive place to live, work, and play,” said Mayor Pro Tem Laura Bettencourt.

“One of the many very important city partners is the AV Black Chamber of Commerce,” said Councilmember Richard Loa. “We collaborate with them to provide programs and training to they help local black owned and operated businesses succeed and grow which makes our local economy stronger.”

“Celebrating the cultural heritage and many contributions of African Americans both nationally and locally not only spotlights Palmdale’s diversity, but it makes us a richer, deeper community as well,” said Councilmember Juan Carrillo.

“­­­­­­­­­­­­Also, in celebration of African American history month, the Palmdale City Library is hosting an ‘African American Heroes’ essay writing contest for young adults in grades sixth through 12th,” said Councilmember Austin Bishop. “We look forward to reading some great essays from our youth.”

The essay writing contest theme is “Who is your favorite African American hero and how has she or he influenced your life?” There is no entry fee to participate. The submission form is available at www.cityofpalmdale.org/library. Essays should be submitted via email to pcl@cit yofpalmdale.org by Feb. 20 at 5 p.m. There will be two categories for submissions: sixth through eighth grade, and ninth through 12th grade. Prizes will be awarded for the top three submissions in each category. For more information on the essay contest, call the Palmdale City Library at 661-267-5600 or email pcl@cityofpalmdale.org .

“During National African American History Month, we honor the extraordinary contributions made by African Americans throughout the history of our Republic, often in the face of incredible prejudice and hardship, and we renew our commitment to building relationships and further developing an inclusive community with liberty and justice for all,” said Palmdale City Manager J.J. Murphy.

