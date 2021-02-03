CDC Director: Schools can open before teachers get COVID vaccines

The director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday vaccinations should not be a prerequisite for returning students to campus.

“I also want to be clear that there is increasing data to suggest that schools can safely reopen and that that safe reopening does not suggest that teachers need to be vaccinated in order to reopen safely,” Dr. Rochelle Walensky said. “So while we are implementing the criteria of the advisory committee and of the state and local guidances to get vaccination across these eligible communities, I would also say that safe reopening of schools is not — that vaccination of teachers is not a prerequisite for safe reopening of schools.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom has advanced a statewide school-reopening plan contingent on more than $6 billion in funding to provide protective equipment, COVID testing and other safety protocols at campuses. The state’s guidelines call for campuses to reopen for youngest students when local infection rates drop to a seven-day average of 25 new cases per 100,000 residents. Los Angeles County’s current state-adjusted new case rate is 38.7 per 100,000.

Newsom said Wednesday he agrees with the CDC that schools can reopen before teachers and staff are fully vaccinated, as long as adequate safety measures are in place.

“We can safely open schools as we process a prioritization to our teachers of vaccinations and still keep our teachers, our para-professionals — which means bus drivers, our cafeteria workers, janitors that are essential workers to keep our schools safe — and keep our kids safe at the same time,” Newsom said.

He said many schools are already open on a limited basis across the state, with only 87 reported COVID cases in schools last month, despite a statewide surge in cases.

“I’m confident we can get to where we need to go, and that’s safely reopening our schools for in-person instruction starting with the younger grades and those with special needs,” Newsom said. “I say this not academically or intellectually, but as someone with four young kids. The younger kids are not getting the benefits of distance learning that the older kids are. And I’m very concerned about the equity lens in terms of this conversation, because so many private schools are open. I believe we can safely reopen public schools to in-person instruction with the appropriate level of safety and support and accountability in terms of enforcing the rules of the road.”

