CVS plans to administer COVID vaccines as early as next week

LOS ANGELES – COVID-19 vaccines could be available as early next week at select CVS pharmacies and other drug stores in Los Angeles County and across the state under expanded distribution plans announced Tuesday by the White House.

CVS officials said the chain plans to have shots available at 100 pharmacies across California. Some stores could have vaccines available by Feb. 11, and those locations will begin booking appointments through its website on Feb. 9. Vaccine availability remains limited, but CVS indicated its initial allocation will be 81,900 total doses in California. It was unclear which stores would receive doses first.

People hoping to get appointments can register in advance at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app. People without online access can contact CVS customer service at 800-746-7287. No walk-up customers will be able to receive vaccinations. Everyone must have an appointment.

Vaccine recipients must meet local requirements. Los Angeles County currently limits the shots to health care workers, people over age 65 and residents and staff of long-term care facilities.

“One of our greatest strengths as a company is our presence in communities across the country, which makes us an ideal partner for administering vaccines in a safe, convenient and familiar manner,” Karen S. Lynch, president/CEO of CVS Health, said in a statement.

The White House announced Tuesday agreements with a series of pharmacy chains to administer vaccines, although not all of the national chains will have shots available in all cities. Among the stores on the list were Walmart, Rite Aid, Costco and Albertsons.