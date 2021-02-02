Authorities ID teens killed in Palmdale hit-and-run; investigation continuing

PALMDALE – Authorities Tuesday identified the two teenagers who were killed in a hit-and-run crash over the weekend in Palmdale.

Sergio Martinez, 18, and Albert Cruz, 17, both of Palmdale, died at the scene of the crash, which happened around 10:22 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, near 10th Street West and Avenue O-8, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and the coroner’s office.

Martinez and Cruz were in a dark gray 2018 Honda Civic traveling westbound on Avenue O-8 when their vehicle was T-boned by a black 2015 Chrysler 200 that ran a red light at Avenue O-8 while northbound on 10th Street West, according to a news release from the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

The Chrysler’s driver fled the scene on foot prior to the arrival of law enforcement, sheriff’s officials said. No further details were immediately released.

This is an active investigation, and anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to call Detective Day at the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station at 661-272-2423.

UPDATE: An online fundraiser has been created to help the family pay for the funerals. To donate, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/please-help-to-rest-my-cousins-albert-and-sergio

