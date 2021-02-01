Lancaster Station’s “Coffee with Captain” on Facebook Live Feb. 3

LANCASTER – Lancaster Sheriff’s Station invites local residents to its first Coffee with Captain event of 2021, happening this Wednesday, Feb. 3.

The Facebook Live Event, featuring Captain Tod Weber, will take place from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on the station’s Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/LancasterSheriffsStation.

“We will be celebrating Black History Month, talking about our new Zone Team and sharing safety tips about online dating just in time for Valentine’s Day,” officials said in a news release.

“Captain Weber and our deputies can’t wait until we can see you in person once again, but for now, we can’t wait to see you virtually,” the news release states.

Registration is not required. Residents can attend the event by “liking” the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station’s Facebook page, and then joining the live feed on the day of the event.

For more information on this event, contact Ali Villalobos at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466.

–