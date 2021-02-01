Lancaster approved for funding to address housing needs

LANCASTER – The California Department of Housing and Community Development has approved the city of Lancaster for funding under the Local Early Action Planning Grants Program (LEAP Program). city officials announced Monday.

“The city has received a letter that constitutes a conditional commitment of $500,000 to be awarded… Under the grant, local governments may use the funding for the preparation and adoption of planning documents, process improvements that accelerate housing production, and to facilitate compliance in implementing the sixth cycle of the regional housing need assessment (RHNA). The city plans to use these funds towards our Parkway Village Specific Plan,” city officials said in a news release.

The Parkway Village plan would replace the Amargosa Creek Specific Plan, allowing for a variety of residential uses where it was once prohibited. In addition it will allow for a range of housing, from single-family residential development to multi-family residential development. All residential development, excluding projects that require discretionary action, would be included in the specific plan, moving this type of development from a prohibited use to a non-discretionary review. As a result, residential developments are processed administratively, providing assurance to these types of developments as it would not go before a public hearing unless appealed or in conjunction with a tentative tract or parcel map. This creates a more expedient development process.

“The city of Lancaster has been growing dramatically in the last decade. We continue to support and improve the city. I am excited for the opportunity to create a smart city — a community of the future. And this grant will help us accomplish our plan to create a brighter tomorrow for our residents,” said Mayor R. Rex Parris. “The city of Lancaster is pleased to announce our approval for the LEAP Program. The city looks forward to further developing the Parkway Village Specific Plan and continuing to address the housing crisis head-on.”

