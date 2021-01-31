Two teens killed in hit-and-run crash in Palmdale

PALMDALE – Two males, aged 17 and 18, were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Palmdale Saturday night, and one of the motorists fled the scene on foot, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 10:20 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, in the area of 10th Street West and Avenue O-8, where the two victims were pronounced dead at the scene, according to a watch sergeant at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Palmdale station.

Paramedics dispatched to the location reported that two other people suffered injuries but declined to be transported to an area hospital, according to a Los Angeles County Fire Department dispatcher.

According to witnesses at the scene, a driver of a black vehicle was fleeing from a previous crash when he drove through an intersection and T-boned a silver Honda, killing two people inside that car. The driver of the black vehicle allegedly fled the scene on foot. This information was not confirmed by the sheriff’s department.

The fatalities were a 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man, according to Lt. Al Barajas of the sheriff’s Palmdale station. No further information was released by the sheriff’s department as of Sunday afternoon.

Sheriff’s officials are urging anyone with information regarding this crash to call the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station at 661-272-2400.

