COVID-19 vaccination appointments available next week in L.A. County

LOS ANGELES – Health officials said Saturday that COVID-19 vaccination appointments for next week are available in Los Angeles County for those who qualify.

For county residents seeking their first dose, “appointments from February 1 -7 are now available,” the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health tweeted. “Residents will be able to book their first and second dose appointments at the same time.

Officials said email confirmations are being sent out for those seeking a second-dose appointment. “If you have not received an email yet, it will be sent soon,” the department tweeted. “We appreciate your patience.”

People currently eligible to get vaccinated in the county are health care workers, long-term care facility residents and those aged 65 and over. Vaccination appointments can be booked online at vaccinatelacounty.com or by calling 833-530-0473 between 8 a.m. and 8:30 p.m.

The county’s chief science officer, Dr. Paul Simon, said that most recent figures show a total of 719,138 doses of vaccine have been administered in the county, including nearly 595,000 first doses and more than 124,000 second doses of the two-dose regimen. While a large number, the total represents a fraction of the more than 2 million people currently eligible to get vaccinated in the county. Since each person requires two doses, that equates to more than 4 million doses.

Simon acknowledged concerns that have arisen in recent days regarding availability of the second doses, as residents struggle to make appointments. Simon said anyone who gets their first dose at a county or city operated site should immediately be given an appointment for a second dose at the same location. Those who did not will be contacted by email.

–