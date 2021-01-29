“The Color of Law” featured in Palmdale City Library’s Be the Change series

PALMDALE – The Palmdale City Library, in collaboration with the City of Glendale’s Library, Arts & Culture Department, is celebrating Black History Month by presenting the next free virtual public forum with author Richard Rothstein, who will discuss his book “The Color of Law: A Forgotten History of How Our Government Segregated America.”

It starts at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 4. The presentation is free, and registration is available at https://bit.ly/2M2qu6g .

In “The Color of Law,” Rothstein expands upon and provides a national perspective on his recent work that has documented the history of state-sponsored residential segregation.

The “Be the Change” series takes place in conjunction with such commemorations as Native American Heritage Month, Black History Month, Armenian Genocide Remembrance, Asian/Pacific American Heritage Month, Hispanic/Latinx Heritage Month, and LGBTQ+ Pride.

The series is sponsored by the City of Glendale Arts and Culture Commission with funding from the City of Glendale’s Urban Art Fund.

For more information, call the Palmdale City Library at 661-267-5600 or TDD 267-5167, or visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/library.

