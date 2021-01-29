Public invited to participate in Palmdale’s General Plan Update process

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale is inviting residents to participate in a live online presentation with city staff and the project team of the preferred land use alternative as part of the General Plan Update process on Thursday, Feb. 4, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Participants will be able to ask questions and provide comments on the preferred land use alternative on the live platform. The registration link is available on the project website at www.Palmdale2045.org.

In addition, the live presentation audio will be available for listening only by dialing 1-669-900-6833, webinar ID 996-5403-8457, access code 2045. To hear the presentation in Spanish, call 1-872-240-3212, access code 249-503-509. Comments and questions can be submitted via text message for those who participate by phone by texting 1-661-241-8994 during the meeting.

Requests for ASL and other languages will be accommodated if made at least three working days (72 hours) in advance of the scheduled meeting date.

The preferred land use alternative incorporated favored components from each of the three initial concepts and fine tunes ideas and input from the public, stakeholder groups, General Plan Advisory Committee, and Palmdale’s decision makers. The Palmdale General Plan Update will serve as a 25-year guide for growth and development and will provide guidance for land use, economic growth, open space, conservation, affordable housing, and employment.

An online survey is also available for the public to explore the preferred alternative and provide feedback and comments. The survey will be available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at www.Palmdale2045.org.

“The General Plan will chart a course for our city’s future, and it’s important to get input and feedback from our residents, businesses, and stakeholders,” said Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer.

“I encourage everyone to join us on Feb. 4 for this important and informative online presentation,” said Mayor Pro Tem Laura Bettencourt. “Public participation is welcome and vital to the success of developing a plan that will best serve our community.”

Visit the project website at www.Palmdale2045.org to access all online meeting links and materials. For more information, contact Palmdale’s Planning Division at 661-267-5200 or email generalplan@cityofpalmdale.org.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

