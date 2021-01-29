Bobcat/Lake Fire outreach in Juniper Hills, Lake Hughes this weekend

LAKE HUGHES – Los Angeles County Public Works staff will be in Juniper Hills and Lake Hughes this weekend and Monday to help property owners sign up to have wildfire debris removed in a free government program.

The Debris Removal Team will staff a Community Outreach Vehicle from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Monday at the Juniper Hills Community Association’s Juniper Bowl, located at 31401 106th St. East, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at The Lakes Community Center, located at 17520 Elizabeth Lake Road.

Property owners will be able to: