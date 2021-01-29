The Antelope Valley Times

Bobcat/Lake Fire outreach in Juniper Hills, Lake Hughes this weekend

LAKE HUGHES – Los Angeles County Public Works staff will be in Juniper Hills and Lake Hughes this weekend and Monday to help property owners sign up to have wildfire debris removed in a free government program.

The Debris Removal Team will staff a Community Outreach Vehicle from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Monday at the Juniper Hills Community Association’s Juniper Bowl, located at 31401 106th St. East, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at The Lakes Community Center, located at 17520 Elizabeth Lake Road.

Property owners will be able to:

  • Ask questions about the debris removal program and the two options available to them
  • Obtain assistance to complete and submit their right-of-entry and local program applications
  • Submit additional documentation needed to complete their applications
  • Check the status of submitted applications

