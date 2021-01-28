Palmdale City Library celebrating National Hobby Month

PALMDALE – The Palmdale City Library, located at 700 E. Palmdale Blvd., is celebrating National Hobby Month by encouraging interested persons to peruse its library catalog for ideas and tips on pursuing a new or existing hobby.

“If you’re looking for ideas on starting a hobby or would like more ideas and info on one you already love, browse our library catalog at www.CityofPalmdale.org/Library,” said Library Director Robert Shupe. “We have hundreds of books and materials that cover a wide variety of hobby topics.”

Books and materials are available free of charge to Library card holders. To obtain a free library card, apply online at www.CityofPalmdale.org/Library.

“Join us online for a live presentation and discussion about hobbies on our Facebook page, Palmdale City Library on Wednesday, Feb. 10, from 10 a.m. to noon,” said Library Associate II Ellen Smith. “We will provide a space where library staff members, patrons, and community members can get together virtually to discuss, create, and show off the things we are all doing to relieve stress and foster creativity during these stressful times.”

Due to COVID-19, the Palmdale City Library is not open for walk-in services. Patrons may call the library for phone reference and readers advisory services, or place items on hold online through the library’s website that may be picked-up by appointment. Library staff members are available to assist customers on the phone Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

For more information, call the Palmdale City Library at 661-267-5600 or TDD 267-5167, or visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/library.

