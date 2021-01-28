Free drive-thru grocery distribution Feb. 4 in Palmdale

PALMDALE — A free drive-thru grocery distribution event will be hosted by Los Angeles County and the City of Palmdale next week at Domenic Massari Park.

The groceries will be distributed 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, Feb. 4, at the park, located at 37716 55th Street East. There are no eligibility restrictions or reservations required; the groceries are available to everyone.

Line-up begins at 8:30 a.m. The lineup of cars will be along Avenue R east of 47th Street East, heading east to the park at 55th Street East..

Recipients will stay in their vehicles while the groceries are loaded by workers and are asked to wear facemasks. No walk-ups will be permitted.

The groceries will include canned goods, fruits and vegetables, and meat. The food will be provided by the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank.

The distribution event will be hosted by Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger, the City of Palmdale, Los Angeles County Library, Los Angeles County Department of Beaches and Harbors, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreation, whose employees will staff the event.

This will be Los Angeles County’s sixth grocery distribution in the Antelope Valley in partnership with the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank since the start of the COVID 19 pandemic. Grocery distribution events were held in May in Littlerock and Lake Los Angeles, in September in Quartz Hill and in November in east Lancaster and Pearblossom.

–