Commercial burglary suspect arrested

LANCASTER – An investigation by Lancaster Sheriff’s Station detectives and patrol deputies led to the arrest of a commercial burglary suspect, authorities announced Thursday.

The burglary happened on Dec. 22, 2020. A quad bike and gas generator were stolen from Nebeker Ranch on the 50300 block of 60th Street West in Lancaster, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

Following a month-long investigation, Lancaster Sheriff’s Station detectives served a felony search warrant to a residence in the 2900 block of Desert Street in Rosamond, according to the news release. The search warrant — executed around 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 20 — resulted in the recovery of over $3,000 worth of stolen property, including the quad bike and gas generator.

Detectives found 36-year-old Zackary Jeffrey at the residence with the stolen property, and he was arrested on suspicion of commercial burglary and taking a vehicle without the owner’s consent, sheriff’s officials said in the news release. Jeffrey was booked at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station jail in lieu of $20,000 bail. He was released on Jan. 27 after posting bond, and he is scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 5, according to LASD inmate records.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Lancaster Station at 661-948-8466.

