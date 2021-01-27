Whitesides donate respirators to Antelope Valley Hospital

LANCASTER – Antelope Valley Hospital recently received 20 Powered Air Purifying Respirators, valued at $25,000, from George and Loretta Whitesides. The units will help protect the hospital’s frontline workers treating COVID-19 patients.

“Antelope Valley Hospital’s staff have made huge sacrifices over the course of this pandemic, and we must all do everything we can to support them and their families, said George Whitesides, Chief Space Officer at Virgin Galactic. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to help by donating additional respirator units, which provide extra protection for the frontline nurses and doctors who are saving lives every day,”

A Powered Air Purifying Respirator (PAPR) is an air-purifying respirator that can be used to protect healthcare workers who may be exposed to aerosolized pathogens causing acute respiratory

infections. A PAPR uses a blower to pass contaminated air through a HEPA filter, which eliminates the contaminant, and supplies purified air to a face piece. AVH’s Disaster Preparedness department accepted the donation and will distribute the PAPRs among the critical care units treating COVID-19 patients.

“We must look outside of conventional paths of obtaining the necessary tools needed to protect our healthcare workers. The opportunity presented itself with the Whitesides, and we’re grateful for the generous donation made by George and his wife, Loretta,” said Ed Mirzabegian, CEO of Antelope Valley Hospital. “All hospitals are facing similar challenges, and we’re doing everything possible to ensure our frontline workers have the PPE (personal protective equipment) needed to do their job.”

