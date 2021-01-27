Rapid COVID tests available at JetHawks Stadium, free to Lancaster residents

LANCASTER – The City of Lancaster, Garrison Family Medical Group, and The Children’s Center of the Antelope Valley have partnered to bring quick turnaround COVID-19 tests to local residents. Anyone who resides within Lancaster city limits will receive the test for free, courtesy of the City of Lancaster. The cost for those residing elsewhere is $75.

“The health and safety of our community is our top priority, and the City Council and I are eager to help local residents be healthy and allow businesses to safely open. Expanding testing opportunities has been a high priority for us since the pandemic began,” said Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris. “We are so thankful to Garrison Family Medical Group and the Children’s Center for all of their efforts in getting this new testing center up and running.”

Tests are available to anyone, regardless of whether or not they have symptoms, and will also identify influenza A and B. Results are reported within 24 hours of taking the test. The drive-thru testing site is in the parking lot of the JetHawks Stadium, which is located at 45116 Valley Central Way in Lancaster. For more information or to book an appointment visit http://www.cityoflancasterca.org/testing.

Deputy Mayor Tiffany Tanner, a physician assistant, developed the program with the understanding that it is also flu season. This testing program allows people with influenza the opportunity to know that they aren’t infected with COVID-19, but have influenza and hopefully receive treatment for it early in the course of the infection while it is most effective.

“We want to do our part in helping local residents access COVID-19 tests as we all work together to slow the spread of this virus,” said Dr. Ric Garrison, owner of Garrison Family Medical Group. “This partnership with the City of Lancaster and the Children’s Center is a great way to reach more people from a convenient, central location.”

This testing site is sponsored by the City of Lancaster with tests provided and processed by Garrison Family Medical Group. Community ambassadors from The Children’s Center of the Antelope Valley are staffing the drive-thru center. Materials and personnel are available in both English and Spanish.

“We are always looking for new opportunities to help our community, which is more important now than ever,” said Sue Page, executive director of the Children’s Center. “Having a presence at the JetHawks testing site is a great way for our community ambassadors to connect with local residents who may be facing hardships related to the pandemic and could benefit from some of the programs we offer here at the Children’s Center. It’s a win-win for all involved.”

–