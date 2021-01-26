Woman found fatally shot at Lancaster hotel

LANCASTER – A woman was found fatally shot at a hotel in Lancaster.

The incident was reported around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26. Deputies responded to a Best Western hotel in the 2000 Block of West Avenue I, where they found a woman suffering a gunshot wound inside a room, according to Lt. Brandon Dean of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, Dean said. Her name is being withheld, pending notification of her relatives.

Dean said detectives were reviewing surveillance footage and interviewing witnesses “to determine if this was a self-inflicted gunshot wound or a homicide.”

No arrests were reported, and no suspect information was released by the sheriff’s department. No further information on the incident was immediately available.

Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.