AV EDGE to host virtual Business Outlook Conference on Feb. 24

LANCASTER – The Antelope Valley Economic Development and Growth Enterprise (AV EDGE) will host a virtual Business Outlook Conference – Winter Forum 2021 Style on Feb. 24.

This long-standing annual business conference was formerly hosted by the Antelope Valley Board of Trade. However, in 2020, the Antelope Valley Board of Trade and the Greater Antelope Valley Economic Alliance merged into a single business entity — AV EDGE. Due to conference popularity and business demand, the AV EDGE Board of Directors and leadership team decided to continue hosting the annual Business Outlook Conference.

This year’s event will be virtual because of continued COVID-19 restrictions. It will be condensed to a two-hour interactive conference that will premiere live at avedgeca.org, between 10 a.m. and 12 noon on Wednesday, Feb. 24.

“Now more than ever, business interaction and engagement matters,” said AV EDGE President Rob Duchow. ” The cornerstones of success require all business leaders and team members to have a realistic understanding of the global, regional and local health, well-being and economic forecasts, along with what we need to do to navigate post pandemic work environments — be that from home or the office, and that we inspire and be inspired. Our panelists and keynote speakers will provide insights that will enlighten all of us.”

This year’s virtual event will be moderated by longtime television anchor Jeff Michael, and panelists include Jeff Babione, VP of Skunkworks at Lockheed Martin, Angel Pineiro of CompTIA, and others. The panelists will share their experiences and insights on how to leverage the business benefits of COVID-19. The keynote speaker will be geopolitical strategist Peter Zeihan, who will give a global, regional and local perspective on navigating present and post pandemic business environments.

“This year’s virtual conference is going to have a few surprises,”said AV EDGE Executive Director Ronda Perez. “At the heart of the conference will be valuable global and regional insights, how we all can engage and grow our businesses, and how we can not only survive, but thrive in this ever-changing and challenging environment.”

Perez continued: “This two-hour conference will appeal to both the startup and seasoned business professional who may be challenged by our current situations. I am confident that every attendee will learn something new that they can practically apply to cultivate the relationships and grow their business.”

Registered attendees will be able to visit avedgeca.org and view the conference live on Feb. 24, and also view the event in whole or part until April 30, 2021. Early registration is $29 and ends Feb. 1. Standard event pricing is $49. The deadline for registration is Tuesday, Feb. 23. For details and to register, visit avedgeca.org or call 661.441.2957.

[Information via news release from AV Edge.]

–