Man found dead in Lancaster

LANCASTER – A man was found dead Friday night inside a vehicle in Lancaster and an investigation is underway to determine the circumstances that led to his death.

The incident was reported around 9:25 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22, near the intersection of 25th Street East and Avenue J, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Investigators responded to the scene and found the victim.

Images from the scene show a white Mercedes-Benz in a dirt field near the intersection, and a source at the scene said the victim was found inside the vehicle and had been shot. This information was not confirmed by the sheriff’s department.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released pending next of kin notification. No further information on the incident was made available.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

