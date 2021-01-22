Woman found dead in Lancaster; man arrested

LANCASTER – A woman was found dead in a Lancaster residence early Friday, and a man who lived there was arrested in her death, authorities said.

Deputies went to the 2200 block of Morningside Avenue about 12:40 a.m. Friday, Jan. 22, “regarding a call of a woman screaming,” sheriff’s Deputy Miguel Meza said in a statement.

Arriving deputies found a man in his 40s standing near the location, Meza said.

“The male … was not wearing shoes but the deputies noticed the clothing he was wearing was bloody,” Meza said. “Deputies detained him and after conducting an investigation they determined he lived in a residence adjacent to the call.

“The front door of that location was open and deputies noticed blood on the floor inside the house,” Meza said. “Deputies made entry to ensure no injured persons inside the residence. During a check of the house, deputies discovered an adult female deceased inside the residence.”‘

The woman’s name was withheld, pending notification of kin. Her cause of death was not immediately disclosed.

“Detectives have determined the male and the female were involved in a domestic relationship,” Meza said.

The man was arrested and was being booked on suspicion of murder, Meza said. The suspect’s name was not immediately released.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.

