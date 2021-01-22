Palmdale seeking input from residents for Melville J. Courson Park

PALMDALE — The city of Palmdale will host the third of three virtual community meetings on Zoom on Wednesday, Jan. 27, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., to present the final concept review of the features residents would like to see at Melvin J. Courson park, located at 10th Street East, between Palmdale Blvd. and Ave. R. The public is invited to attend online.

Registration for the meeting is available at https://bit.ly/3oCVrMa .

The Courson project will be submitted for state and/or county grant funds for construction. The City is looking to renovate the existing park by developing new recreational features and enhancing other major park features.

“There have been many exciting improvements in our downtown area in and around Courson Park including the Courson Arts Colony,” said Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer. “We’ve got a new pool and pool house, and we’re continuing to make improvements to our City’s longest serving park.”

“Join us as we take a look at the final concept of the exciting changes and renovations coming to Courson Park,” said Palmdale Mayor Pro Tem Laura Bettencourt. “Your input is welcome and encouraged.”

For more information, call 661-267-5611.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

