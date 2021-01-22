PALMDALE — The city of Palmdale will host the third of three virtual community meetings on Zoom on Wednesday, Jan. 27, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., to present the final concept review of the features residents would like to see at Melvin J. Courson park, located at 10th Street East, between Palmdale Blvd. and Ave. R. The public is invited to attend online.
Registration for the meeting is available at https://bit.ly/3oCVrMa .
The Courson project will be submitted for state and/or county grant funds for construction. The City is looking to renovate the existing park by developing new recreational features and enhancing other major park features.
“There have been many exciting improvements in our downtown area in and around Courson Park including the Courson Arts Colony,” said Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer. “We’ve got a new pool and pool house, and we’re continuing to make improvements to our City’s longest serving park.”
“Join us as we take a look at the final concept of the exciting changes and renovations coming to Courson Park,” said Palmdale Mayor Pro Tem Laura Bettencourt. “Your input is welcome and encouraged.”
For more information, call 661-267-5611.
[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]
4 comments for "Palmdale seeking input from residents for Melville J. Courson Park"
Richard May says
How about building the park on the Westside at 35th and Towncenter Dr?
Been in planning stages for 10+ years.
Stinger says
I recommend inclusion of a LOT enhanced CPTED in the project. Courson Park ain’t exactly known for its safety. This could help to change that.
Community Input says
Close it down.
Brian says
They just spent Millions on the new Pool and Rec. building and you want to close it down? That doesn’t make sense.