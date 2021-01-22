LA County DA urges President Biden to end federal death penalty

LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon — who has issued a directive against seeking the death penalty against defendants in murder cases being prosecuted in the county — is among more than 100 people to call Friday on President Joe Biden to commute the sentences of all federal death row inmates.
Gascon joined the letter’s author, St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell, in urging the president to “begin your administration with an act of mercy that would carry our nation closer toward justice.”
Gascon is among seven district attorneys, commonwealth attorneys and state’s attorneys who signed the letter, which calls a death sentence “both flawed and irrevocable” and “an instrument of racial bias, disproportionately taking the lives of Black and brown people.”
Others in support of the request included Los Angeles County Public Defender Ricardo D. Garcia, Los Angeles County Alternate Public Defender Erika Anzoategui, Riverside County Public Defender Steven L. Harmon, San Diego County Public Defender Randy Mize. The letter, which comes days after three federal death row inmates were executed in the waning days of then-President Donald Trump’s administration, noted that President Barack Obama had halted federal executions but did not commute the sentences of federal death row inmates.
Gascon — who had written Wednesday in a tweet that it was “past time” to abolish the death penalty and that the justice reform movement had gained an ally in the White House — was sworn into office last month after positioning himself as a reformer during the runoff election against Jackie Lacey, who served as the county’s chief prosecutor for eight years. He immediately issued a series of directives, including one that says that “a sentence of death is never an appropriate resolution in any case.”
Gascon has come under fire from some family members of victims over the directives, with some supporting a planned effort to try to recall him.
–
3 comments for "LA County DA urges President Biden to end federal death penalty"
Stinger says
I don’t have a problem with the principle of applying the death penalty for appropriate crimes on one condition: we have 100% absolute certainty of the perpetrator. Unfortunately, our current criminal justice system does not allow for that level of certainty, so I can’t support its use until then. Anything less than 100% certainty leaves us, as the body enforcing the punishment, as potential murderers. I have a problem with that.
Diana says
Another bleeding heart liberal that feels more sorry for the criminal than for the victim.
GrammaSB says
“a sentence of death is never an appropriate resolution in any case”
Convince a grieving family member of a defenseless Child that was violently murdered and has spent her whole adult life keeping the convicted female murderer in Prison because of the ruling of 25 years to life with the possibility of parole because at the time of the crime the death penalty was not available in our fair state. The surviving family is also serving a sentence due to these professionals way of thinking. SO unfair!