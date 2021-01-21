Help detectives find domestic violence suspect in Lancaster, robbery suspect in Palmdale [update: arrested]

LANCASTER/PALMDALE – Lancaster Sheriff’s Station detectives need the public’s help to locate a man accused of domestic violence.

Christopher Neis is wanted on two separate domestic violence cases with an outstanding felony warrant. He is known to frequent the Lancaster area.

Neis is a 40-year-old white male who is 5 feet 7 inches, 170 pounds, with blonde hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Christopher Neis is encouraged to contact Detective B. Tanner at 661-940-3868.

UPDATE: Christopher Neis was arrested, the sheriff’s department announced on Friday, Jan. 22. No further details were immediately released.

Palmdale Sheriff’s Station detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a man suspected of committing an armed robbery in Palmdale.

The robbery happened Oct. 26, 2020, at the Jack in the Box located at 570 West Rancho Vista Boulevard. The suspect approached the drive-thru in a silver vehicle, possibly a 2012-2019 Nissan Versa. The suspect pointed a handgun at the employee and demanded money. Fearing for his safety, the employee allowed the suspect to take money from the register, and then the suspect left the location.

Anyone with information on the identify or location of the suspect pictured above is encouraged to contact Detective G. Munoz at the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station Detective Bureau at 661-272-2400.

