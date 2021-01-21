Free online presentation: Protect your restaurant/food truck from theft

PALMDALE — The city of Palmdale’s Public Safety Office and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Palmdale Station are inviting restaurant and food truck vendors to attend a free informational Zoom virtual presentation on how to reduce the risk of becoming a victim of theft, fraud and other safety concerns.

It starts at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 28.

The presentation will cover issues such as burglary and robbery prevention, opening and closing procedures, counterfeit currency identification, and other best safety practices. To participate, contact the public safety office at 661-267-5170 or email publicsafety@cityofpalmdale.org to receive login information.

“We know that times are tough for our small businesses and every penny counts,” said Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer. “This Council wants to do everything we can to help protect our restaurants and food trucks from all types of theft.”

“The city is committed to working in partnership with our business community to help them protect their businesses and to keep their customers safe,” said Mayor Pro Tem Laura Bettencourt.

“We’re always happy to work closely with the City of Palmdale on important safety issues in our community,” says LASD Community Relations Deputy Curiel. “We hope this free event will provide owners with some solid safety advice.”

“Our team and I have listened to the concern of our Palmdale business community,” said City Manager J.J. Murphy. “This outreach is a direct result of feedback we have heard.”

For more information, contact the public safety office at 661-267-5170 or publicsafety@cityofpalmdale.org.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

