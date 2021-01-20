LANCASTER – A female driver died Wednesday afternoon in a two-vehicle collision in Lancaster, authorities said.
The fatal collision happened around 1 p.m. Wednesday, January 20, on Avenue I at 7th Street East, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.
“Preliminary investigation indicates a male adult driving a Nissan Altima was westbound on Avenue I… a female adult driving a Toyota Camry was southbound on 7th Street East. The [Camry] appears to be making a left turn onto Avenue I, from 7th Street East. The two vehicles collided in the intersection causing severe damage to both vehicles,” the news release states.
Paramedics from the Los Angeles County Fire Department provide aid, but the female driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification.
The Nissan Altima’s male driver was transported to Antelope Valley Hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to survive, according to the news release.
“The cause of the collision is still being investigated. Speed appears to be a factor. Driving under the influence is also being investigated,” the sheriff’s news release states.
Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact traffic investigators at the Lancaster Sheriff Station by calling 661-948-8466.
7 comments for "Woman killed in two-vehicle collision in Lancaster"
Dory says
Sounds/looks to me, like she pulled right into his path. At 1 pm the sun is not in your eyes making it difficult to see. That Camry most certainly has daytime running headlights. If he(Camry driver) was riding a motorcycle the outcome would likely be reversed.
My sympathy and prayers go out to all folks involved.
Sammy boy says
… very fast segment of Avenue I, people on the east side are always well over 60. Stop-start, start-stop, none of those traffic lights are synchronized –
Seriously says
Not synced because then they would drive even faster.
Lori says
No it is Ave I & 7Th St EAST !!! Just as the article stated !!!!
Linda Lee Gorman says
You put down on Ave i and 7th. St. East
It’s “17th”.and Ave i
Cherish says
It’s I And 7th St east
Linda Lee Gorman says
It was Ave i and 17th. St. East in Lancaster. Not 7th st. East