Woman killed in two-vehicle collision in Lancaster

LANCASTER – A female driver died Wednesday afternoon in a two-vehicle collision in Lancaster, authorities said.

The fatal collision happened around 1 p.m. Wednesday, January 20, on Avenue I at 7th Street East, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

“Preliminary investigation indicates a male adult driving a Nissan Altima was westbound on Avenue I… a female adult driving a Toyota Camry was southbound on 7th Street East. The [Camry] appears to be making a left turn onto Avenue I, from 7th Street East. The two vehicles collided in the intersection causing severe damage to both vehicles,” the news release states.

Paramedics from the Los Angeles County Fire Department provide aid, but the female driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification.

The Nissan Altima’s male driver was transported to Antelope Valley Hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to survive, according to the news release.

“The cause of the collision is still being investigated. Speed appears to be a factor. Driving under the influence is also being investigated,” the sheriff’s news release states.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is encouraged to contact traffic investigators at the Lancaster Sheriff Station by calling 661-948-8466.

