Small brush fires reported near southbound 14 Freeway in Palmdale area

PALMDALE – Three small grass fires broke out Tuesday morning near the southbound Antelope Valley (14) Freeway in the Palmdale area, but firefighters quickly gained the upper hand on the flames.

The fires were reported about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, near Avenue N, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department and the California Highway Patrol. One fire extended to a shed.

Three southbound freeway lanes were closed in the area as a precaution during the firefighting effort. Some crews remained on scene mopping up.

