SAG-AFTRA union moves to discipline Trump over Capitol riot

LOS ANGELES – The National Board of the SAG-AFTRA actors’ union took a major step Tuesday toward possibly disciplining or expelling President Donald Trump, accusing him of inciting the attack on the U.S. Capitol, and also endangering the lives of fellow union members — journalists.

The board found probable cause that Trump violated the union’s constitution, and directed SAG-AFTRA’s Disciplinary Committee to review charges that Trump incited the insurrection, and also that he engaged in a sustained misinformation campaign to discredit and ultimately threaten the safety of journalists, many of whom are union members.

“Donald Trump attacked the values that this union holds most sacred — democracy, truth, respect for our fellow Americans of all races and faiths, and the sanctity of the free press,” said SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris. “There’s a straight line from his wanton disregard for the truth to the attacks on journalists perpetrated by his followers.”

If the Disciplinary Committee upholds the charges, Trump could face penalties including a reprimand, censure, fines, suspension or expulsion from the union.

Union National Executive Director David White said Trump’s “words and actions over the past four years have presented actual harm to our broadcast journalist members.”

According to the union, SAG-AFTRA represents about 160,000 actors, announcers, broadcast journalists, dancers, DJs, news writers, news editors, program hosts, puppeteers, recording artists, singers, stunt performers, voiceover artists and other entertainment and media professionals.

Trump has denied inciting the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, an insurrection carried out by Trump supporters following a Washington, D.C., rally.

