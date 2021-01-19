Rapid antigen COVID-19 tests available at LAX

LOS ANGELES – Los Angeles International Airport is now offering COVID-19 test results in as little as 30 minutes with the addition of rapid antigen tests at the airport’s on-site laboratory, officials said Tuesday.

The lab opened in late December, offering rapid Polymerase Chain Reaction nasal swab tests with results available in 3-5 hours for tests collected at the lab across from Terminal 6, and results in less than 24 hour for samples collected at the Terminal 2 and Tom Bradley International Terminal locations.

The new nasal-swab antigen tests, which are available only at the Terminal 6 lab location, cost $80 and have results available in just 30-60 minutes, airport officials said. PCR tests remain $125 each.

“With more than 22,000 tests administered since we opened our initial solution in November, it is clear there is a strong demand for fast and accurate COVID-19 testing at LAX,” Los Angeles World Airports CEO Justin Erbacci said. “Los Angeles World Airports is excited to announce our newest testing option, a rapid antigen test, which, along with our rapid and 24-hour turnaround PCR tests, will provide travelers and airport employees quality, fast and affordable testing options to help facilitate essential work and travel.”

PCR tests are required to enter certain destinations or skip quarantine periods upon arrival, while antigen tests provide the fastest results, cost less and may be accepted by certain airlines and destinations that allow an antigen test in place of a PCR test. Customers are responsible for knowing the type of test results that are acceptable for their destination or purpose for testing.

The lab initially will be able to process up to 200 antigen tests per day, in addition to 1,000 PCR tests per day. Appointments are highly recommended for all test options and can be booked online at https://patientsystem.claritymv.com/login.

The test sites will be open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the lab location across from Terminal 6, and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Terminal 2 and Tom Bradley locations.

