Palmdale Regional receives bariatric recognition from Anthem BlueCross

PALMDALE – Palmdale Regional Medical Center was recognized by Anthem Blue Cross with a Blue Distinction Centers for Bariatric Surgery designation, as part of the Blue Distinction Specialty Care program. Blue Distinction Centers are nationally designated healthcare facilities that show a commitment to delivering high quality patient safety and better health outcomes, based on objective measures that were developed with input from the medical community and leading accreditation and quality organizations.

To receive a Blue Distinction Centers for Bariatric Surgery designation, a healthcare facility must demonstrate success in meeting patient safety measures as well as bariatric-specific quality measures, including complication and readmission rate for laparoscopic procedures in sleeve gastrectomy, gastric bypass, and adjustable gastric band. All designated facilities must also be nationally accredited at both the facility and bariatric program-specific levels.

“The weight-loss program at Palmdale Regional has been awarded multiple times for specialty care and high quality accomplishments for bariatric patients,” says Richard Allen, CEO at Palmdale Regional. “We couldn’t be more proud of this recognition from Anthem Blue Cross. Without the dedicated supervision from the director of our program, Dr. John Yadegar, and our bariatric coordinator, Christina Phillips, not to mention the amazing nurses and support staff who care for our bariatric patients as they recover from surgery, we wouldn’t be able to earn such an honor. A big thank you to them all for this great achievement.”

“The Blue Distinction program is another example of Anthem Blue Cross’ commitment to ensuring our members have access to high-quality specialty care delivered safely and effectively though our in-network providers,” said Dr. John Yao, senior chief medical officer at Anthem Blue Cross. “We commend Palmdale Regional Medical Center on its designation as a Blue Distinction Center for Bariatric Surgery.”

Since 2006, the Blue Distinction Specialty Care program has helped patients find quality specialty care in the areas of bariatric surgery, cancer care, cardiac care, cellular immunotherapy, fertility care, gene therapy, knee and hip replacement, maternity care, spine surgery, substance use treatment and recovery, and transplants, while encouraging healthcare professionals to improve the care they deliver. Research shows that, compared to other healthcare facilities, those designated as Blue Distinction Centers demonstrate better quality and improved outcomes for patients.

For more information about the program and for a complete listing of designated facilities, visit www.bcbs.com/bluedistinction.

[Information via news release from Palmdale Regional Medical Center.]

