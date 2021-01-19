America’s Job Center to hold manufacturing recruitment [updated]

PALMDALE — America’s Job Center of California, located at 38510 Sierra Highway in Palmdale, will host a virtual recruitment event for manufacturing positions, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon on Wednesday, Jan. 20.

Available positions include sheet metal worker, tech support and crate builder/assembler. Interested candidates should register on Eventbrite by Jan. 19 to attend at: https://manufacturing_work.eventbrite.com.

Candidates must be registered with CalJobs at www.caljobs.ca.gov to receive an interview. For more information, call David Santamaria at 661-208-4954 or email Dsantamaria@jvs-socal.org .

Virtual recruitment Jan. 21 for account reps

America’s Job Center of California will also host a virtual recruitment for a digital technical account representative on Thursday, Jan. 21, from 10 a.m. to 12 noon.

Interested persons must register on Eventbrite at https://digital_account_manager.eventbrite.com.

Responsibilities and qualifications include the ability to maintain digital ad platforms, solutions, and Wi-Fi networks; perform technical maintenance and troubleshooting on digital platforms (Novisign, AdStash, Wi-Fi, RMS); and ability to problem solve and troubleshoot hardware (Novisign, AdStash, Wi-Fi, RMS). Candidates must possess a valid driver’s license and be comfortable traveling to clients throughout Los Angeles County.

Qualified candidates must also be registered with CalJobs at www.caljobs.ca.gov.

Auxiliary aids and services are available upon request to individuals with disabilities. The TTY phone number is 661-951-1695 in Lancaster and 661-208-4484 (Palmdale). Contact staff 72 hours in advance.

For more information, contact Lidia Gaxiola at 661-917-2968 or email Lgaxiola@jvs-socal.org.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–