Man struck and killed by vehicle in Lancaster

LANCASTER – A 51-year-old man died in Lancaster Sunday after he was struck by a vehicle, whose driver remained at the scene and cooperated with authorities.

The crash occurred a little before 2 a.m. Sunday, January 17, on 110th Street West, south of Avenue K, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The man was walking eastbound in the southbound lane of 110th Street West, when he was struck by a 2006 Toyota. The driver was unable to see the pedestrian due to the darkness, the CHP said. The CHP is still investigating whether alcohol or drugs might have played a role in the accident.

The pedestrian, a 51-year-old resident of Newhall, was pronounced dead at the scene. His name will be released pending notification of next of kin, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office.

The CHP’s Antelope Valley area office is encouraging anyone with information regarding this fatal crash to call them at 661-948-8541.

