LANCASTER – A 51-year-old man died in Lancaster Sunday after he was struck by a vehicle, whose driver remained at the scene and cooperated with authorities.
The crash occurred a little before 2 a.m. Sunday, January 17, on 110th Street West, south of Avenue K, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The man was walking eastbound in the southbound lane of 110th Street West, when he was struck by a 2006 Toyota. The driver was unable to see the pedestrian due to the darkness, the CHP said. The CHP is still investigating whether alcohol or drugs might have played a role in the accident.
The pedestrian, a 51-year-old resident of Newhall, was pronounced dead at the scene. His name will be released pending notification of next of kin, according to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office.
The CHP’s Antelope Valley area office is encouraging anyone with information regarding this fatal crash to call them at 661-948-8541.
4 comments for "Man struck and killed by vehicle in Lancaster"
OKFine says
2 AM, what the heck is someone out waking out in the middle of nowhere like 110th West.
Homeless encampment, Democratic Party fund raiser, Kegger for TRex, what?
evan says
what’s extremely weird about this story is that I almost accidentally hit a guy with my truck in the exact same location last night. Some guy dressed all in black walked out from the desert and crossed the street right in front of my truck and I had to slam on the brakes. For a second, I thought that someone must have hit and killed the same guy I almost hit, but this accident was about 18 prior to what happened to me
Beecee says
Another unfortunate covid death
Ceedee says
Yep. Hospital beds filled with people suffering from indigestion.