Man, 29, killed in two-vehicle crash in Littlerock

LITTLEROCK – A 29-year-old man was killed Friday night in a two-vehicle crash in Littlerock, authorities said.

The fatal collision happened around 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15, on Avenue S, west of 95th Street, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Joel Rodriguez of Littlerock was driving a 1994 Nissan Sentra westbound on Avenue S, when for reasons still under investigation, he veered to the right onto a dirt shoulder and made a left turn directly in front of a 2018 Toyota Camry going westbound on Avenue S, CHP officials said.

The Camry crashed into the left side of the Sentra causing fatal injuries to Rodriguez. The driver of the Camry was not hurt, according to the CHP.

It was unclear if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

This was the second fatal crash in as many days the CHP responded to in the Antelope Valley. On Thursday night, 26-year-old Stanley Grovers was killed in a crash with a big rig on eastbound state Route 138 near state Route 14 in Lancaster. The semi driver was not injured.

The CHP is encouraging drivers to help prevent deadly crashes by obeying all traffic signs and signals, obeying the speed limit, not driving or walking impaired and always wearing a seatbelt.

