LASD VIDA accepting local applications for spring 2021 class

LANCASTER – The Los Angeles County Sheriff Department’s Vital Intervention and Directional Alternatives (VIDA) program is accepting local applications for its spring class, which starts Feb. 20 and graduates in June 2021.

The VIDA Academy is designed for both males and females, between the ages of 11 and 17, who are presently having trouble. The free, 16 week class is designed to redirect youth with issues such as defiance, anger, failing grades, truancy, family discord and substance abuse. VIDA incorporates physical fitness training, impulse control, life skills training, emotional management techniques, parent-teen counseling, and conflict resolution.

VIDA is committed to giving kids the knowledge and skills needed to transform their lives for the better. Parents can also benefit from VIDA through weekly sessions designed to foster understanding and improve communication between family members.

Participants are referred to VIDA by their parents or as a recommended diversion program. It’s an opportunity for participants to work with law enforcement and other community-based organizations to create positive influences in their lives that will encourage them to succeed.

In the Antelope Valley, there are VIDA locations in both Lancaster and Palmdale. To learn more about the program or to register a participant, visit www.vida.la or call the Lancaster site at 661-949-6585 or the Palmdale site at 661-265-8910.

[Information via news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.]

–