Driver, 24, killed in fiery crash on State Route 138 in Littlerock

LITTLEROCK – A 24-year-old Palmdale man died Monday in a fiery single-vehicle crash in Littlerock, authorities said.

The fatal collision happened around 2:25 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18, on SR-138 west of 96th Street East, according to a California Highway Patrol report.

The man was driving a 2003 GMC Yukon XL eastbound on SR-138 when he veered to the right, colliding with a temporary concrete wall. The force of the crash sent the SUV careening into a concrete bridge barrier and then it burst into flames, the CHP report states.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification, but he was a 24-year-old man from Palmdale, according to the CHP report. No other injuries were reported.

