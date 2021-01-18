LITTLEROCK – A 24-year-old Palmdale man died Monday in a fiery single-vehicle crash in Littlerock, authorities said.
The fatal collision happened around 2:25 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18, on SR-138 west of 96th Street East, according to a California Highway Patrol report.
The man was driving a 2003 GMC Yukon XL eastbound on SR-138 when he veered to the right, colliding with a temporary concrete wall. The force of the crash sent the SUV careening into a concrete bridge barrier and then it burst into flames, the CHP report states.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not yet been released pending next of kin notification, but he was a 24-year-old man from Palmdale, according to the CHP report. No other injuries were reported.
–
5 comments for "Driver, 24, killed in fiery crash on State Route 138 in Littlerock"
Toni Haigh says
Really just need these young drivers to slow down !!! I live on Angeles Forest Hwy and there were two very bad accidents at AFH and Mt Emma Sunday and Monday. Sunday’s accident left two totaled vehicles and 3 ambulances left with the victims. Happens way too often in this area. Almost always involves speeding. Thankful the CHP patrols as much as they can. Have drivers cited for doing over 100mph all too often.
Maybe the driver education courses need to be changed.
Mary says
Time to remove those concrete barriers…too many accidents right there from what I hear…If there talking about the ones they put up recently because of the construction there doing on the 138.. Are they really necessary??
Seriously says
Not the barriers fault. The drivers I have had close encounters with included a semi driver that looked tired and drifted over the lines, some nut job that passed on right shoulder cut across me and then played chicken with people in the center turn lane, a young lady on her phone that nearly hit the barrier and swerved into my lane, some dingus that decided to cut the corner turning left off of the hwy without checking to see if a car was in the lane, and people doing 70+ in a construction zone braking hard to avoid hitting those of us following the speed limit.
I am sure others have had the same experiences.
Without the barriers people would likely use that construction surface to pass on the right, at least until they collided with the bridge that is being widened, or fell into the aqueduct.
Safety first says
The alternative is that they hit someone head on, or kill a construction worker? The barriers are the minimum required to protect every-one else.
Concrete Barrier says
Veering and crashing again…