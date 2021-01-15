Man struck, killed by car in Lancaster; driver injured

LANCASTER – A man died Thursday night after he was hit by car while walking in the roadway in Lancaster, authorities said.

The fatal collision happened around 11:19 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, on Avenue K-4 at 50th Street East, according to a news release from the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.

“Preliminary investigation indicates a male adult driving a BMW four door sedan was southbound on 50th Street East, when a pedestrian was walking in the roadway in what appears to be in a westbound direction. The vehicle collided into the pedestrian in the southbound lane,” the news release states.

Paramedics from the Los Angeles County Fire Department arrived on scene to provide aid, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not yet been released pending next of kin notication.

The BMW’s driver was transported to Antelope Valley Hospital “with numerous facial abrasions due to glass shards from the impact with the pedestrian,” the sheriff’s news release states.

The cause of the collision is still being investigated, but alcohol does not appear to be a factor, sheriff’s officials said. Anyone with information regarding this collision encouraged to contact the traffic investigators at the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466.

