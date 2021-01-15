Lancaster man killed in crash involving big rig

LANCASTER – A 26-year-old man was killed Thursday night in a crash with a big rig near Lancaster, authorities said.

It happened around 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, on state Route 138, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Stanley Grovers of Lancaster was driving a 2002 Toyota Solora eastbound on state Route 138 approaching state Route 14 when he crashed into a 2016 Freightliner semi truck that was making a left turn from the state Route 14 offramp onto state Route 138, according to the Officer T. Lee of the California Highway Patrol.

Grovers, who was wearing a seatbelt, sustained fatal injuries in the crash. The truck driver was not injured, Lee said.

It was unclear why Grovers’ car struck the semi or if alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash. No further information was immediately available.

The CHP encouraged drivers to help prevent deadly crashes by obeying all traffic signs and signals, obeying the speed limit, not driving or walking impaired and always wearing a seatbelt.

