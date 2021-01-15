L.A. County sheriff’s deputy pleads not Guilty in off-duty rape case

LOS ANGELES – A Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy pleaded not guilty Friday to charges that he raped and sexually assaulted an acquaintance at his home while he was off duty in 2018.

Jason Ghassan Kailany, 26, was charged last November with one count each of forcible rape and forcible oral copulation. He could face up to 16 years in state prison if convicted as charged, according to the District Attorney’s Office. Prosecutors allege that the crimes occurred on Oct. 24, 2018, and described the victim as a “young woman” but did not provide her exact age.

In a statement released after Kailany was charged, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said the case was “another working example of Sheriff (Alex) Villanueva’s commitment to transparency and accountability.”

“The case originated with, was fully investigated by and was presented to the Office of the District Attorney for prosecution by our department. We remain committed to transparently holding our personnel accountable while providing for the safety and security of the communities we serve.”

Kailany’s employment status with the sheriff’s department was not available.

