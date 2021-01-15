Free breast cancer screenings offered for uninsured women

LANCASTER – The YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles and a medical imaging company are partnering to offer free breast cancer mammography screenings for qualified uninsured women at multiple YMCA locations in Los Angeles County.

The screenings take 15 minutes and provide a referral to a licensed medical professional for follow-up care. Locally, the screening event is set for Feb. 16, between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., at the Antelope Valley Family YMCA, located at 43001 10th Street West in Lancaster.

Pre-registration is available at alineaevents.com/ymca-2021, but walk-ups will be accepted. Organizers noted that all COVID-19 health and safety protocols will be strictly followed.

“This program is part of the Y’s continuing effort to make sure our community members are able to get the necessary services to maintain a healthy lifestyle,” said Mario Valenzuela, vice president of equity and inclusion for the YMCA of Metropolitan Los Angeles.

He lauded Alinea Medical Imaging for bringing the mobile breast cancer screenings to YMCA locations “to provide this service [to those] who may not have access to this vital health care screening.”

For more information and a list of all other screening locations, visit alineaevents.com/ymca-2021.