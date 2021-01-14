Palmdale City Library celebrates African American heroes with essay contest

PALMDALE – The Palmdale City Library, located at 700 E. Palmdale Blvd., is hosting an “African American Heroes” essay writing contest for young adults in grades sixth through 12th in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day and Black History Month. There is no entry fee to participate.

The essay theme is “Who is your favorite African American hero and how has she or he influenced your life?” Essays should be limited to 2 pages or less. The contest runs from Jan. 19 to Feb. 20 at 5 p.m. The submission form will be available at www.cityofpalmdale.org/library beginning Jan. 19. Essays should be submitted via email to pcl@cityofpalmdale.org.

There will be two categories for submissions: sixth through eighth grade, and ninth through 12th grade. Prizes will be awarded for the top three submissions in each category.

“We look forward to hearing how these amazing people have influenced the lives of our local youth,” said Youth Librarian Jacqueline Seekamp.

Due to COVID-19, the Palmdale City Library is currently open for phone reference and by appointment for holds pickup. Hours of phone operation are Monday through Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Friday and Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, call the Palmdale City Library at 661-267-5600 or TDD 267-5167, or visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/library.

[Information via news release from the city of Palmdale.]

–