Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy reported being at Capitol on day of insurrection

LOS ANGELES – An off-duty Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputy was at the U.S. Capitol on the day a violent mob breached the building in an effort to halt the certification of the Nov. 3 presidential election, Sheriff Alex Villanueva said Thursday.
Asked during a Facebook Live event how many of his deputies were at the Capitol on Jan. 6, Villanueva said one individual from his department had identified him or herself as being at the scene, “and that information has been passed on to the FBI.”
In a subsequently released statement, the sheriff said, “I am very concerned one of my deputies may have been involved in wrongdoing at the U.S. Capitol,” adding that an administrative investigation has been opened into the matter and he has briefed the FBI.
Villanueva did not provide details on whether the deputy took part in the insurrection or is accused of committing any specific crime, and asked that anyone with additional information contact the sheriff’s department.
One officer with the Los Angeles Police Department reported attending the pro-Trump rally in Washington, D.C., that preceded the violence, but did not participate in any activity at the Capitol. The officer said he returned to where he was staying and saw the Capitol being stormed on television.
Magnetlady says
As the former wife of a Police Officer, they have ”lives” outside of the Police Department.. LEO’s are allowed to have their own political views & can TRAVEL anywhere they’d like, just like Civilians. Just because a LASD officer attended an event in D.C. does not make him ”radio-active” in his JOB… They follow the laws no matter where they are.. Do not engage in ”Cancel Culture” against him, you never know when it might be YOU who is accused next. Would you like your Career destroyed over something trivial? Look at both sides of an issue, not what the Liberal Media tells you..
Jason ZINK says
Why is this newsworthy???? The news has become petty and all about stirring the pot and hate!
AV Illegal says
It’s newsworthy because the media learned how to spell a new word…..Insurr….Inscererection…aw nevermind, the rest of the liberals don’t know how to spell it anyway.
Matt says
Wrong Mr.Zink, But according to AV illegals comment that’s why he is here.
Heart broken American says
Look up the definition of insurrection. It doesn’t matter whether a person is a liberal, conservative, or doesn’t have a label, rebellion against the rule of law is breaking the law, therefore, consequences are involved.