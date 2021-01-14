Help detectives find missing transient woman, 42

LANCASTER – Sheriff’s detectives are asking for the public’s assistance to find a 42-year-old transient woman suffering from schizophrenia and bipolar disorder who went missing.

Maisha Renee Criner was last seen by her family on March 20, 2020, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department reported.

Criner could be in Lancaster, Los Angeles or the Moreno Valley, the LASD reported.

Criner is Black, 5 feet 4 inches and about 140 pounds, the LASD said. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Bureau at 323-890-5500 or 911. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.